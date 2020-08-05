Company News
August 5, 2020 / 10:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bezos sells Amazon stake worth $1.9 bln

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos offloaded stake worth $1.9 billion in recent days, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

During the first two working days of August, Bezos sold over 600,000 shares as part of a previously announced trading plan, leaving him with 54.9 million shares worth roughly $176 billion at current market prices.

Bezos, the world’s richest man, has said he plans to sell stock worth about $1 billion each year to fund his rocket company, Blue Origin.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
