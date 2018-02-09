FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
#Market News
February 9, 2018 / 7:17 PM / in a day

Brazil's Magazine Luiza, B2W, Via Varejo shares hit lows on Reuters report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Stocks in Brazilian retailers with strong e-commerce revenue hit session lows on Friday after Reuters reported that Amazon.com Inc was looking to lease a major new warehouse in Brazil.

Units, a blend of shares in appliance retailer Via Varejo SA , extended their fall to 6 percent and reached a session low of 23.72 reais.

Shares in Magazine Luiza SA touched 72.32 reais, down 5 percent. E-commerce firm B2W Companhia Digital fell 8.5 percent to 20.80 reais. (Reporting by Paula Laier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.