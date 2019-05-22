Company News
May 22, 2019 / 4:58 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Amazon shareholders reject proposal to ban facial recognition sales to governments

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc shareholders rejected proposals to curb and audit the company’s facial recognition service, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The first proposal would have called on Amazon to stop offering facial recognition to governments unless its board determined sales did not violate civil liberties. A second would have requested a study by September of the extent to which Amazon’s service, known as Rekognition, harmed rights and privacy. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

