September 3, 2019 / 9:25 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Amazon fined 4 mln euros in France over competition issues -report

PARIS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Online retail giant Amazon was fined 4 million euros ($4.5 million) by the Paris commercial court on Monday for introducing abusive clauses in its contracts with third-party vendors, French website Nextinpact reported.

The decision by the Paris commercial court was not immediately available. Neither Amazon France, nor the French anti-consumer fraud office at the finance ministry, which had taken the matter to court, returned requests for comments. ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

