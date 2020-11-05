Amazon launches regional hub in Europe for air cargo

FILE PHOTO: Employees handle packages at an Amazon logistic center in Mannheim, Germany, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it has launched its first regional hub in Europe to handle air shipments, creating 200 new jobs in Germany’s Schkeuditz, where the new facility is based.

Amazon currently has a fleet of more than 70 aircraft, an area of focus for the online retailer as it pushes for faster deliveries to meet a surge in online orders. (bit.ly/32gLYRM)