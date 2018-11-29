German antitrust watchdog launches probe into Amazon

BERLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Germany’s antitrust authority has launched an investigation into whether U.S. ecommerce giant Amazon is exploiting its market position in its relations with other retailers who use its website at a marketplace.

The Federal Cartel Office said in a statement on Thursday that it had received many complaints from traders about the business practices of Amazon of late.

“The double role as biggest trader and biggest marketplace means there is a potential to impede other traders on the platform,” said cartel office President Andreas Mundt.