FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amazon sends accidental gift email to shoppers due to glitch
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 20, 2017 / 12:35 AM / a month ago

Amazon sends accidental gift email to shoppers due to glitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - A technical glitch caused Amazon.com Inc to email some of its customers erroneously that they had received a gift, a spokeswoman said in a statement on Tuesday.

The email displayed an image of a crawling infant and told shoppers that they had received a present from their baby registry. A number of recipients, however, reported on social media that they were not expecting a child.

The Amazon spokeswoman did not immediately say what caused the glitch or how many accounts had been affected. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.