Regulatory News - Americas
February 14, 2020 / 8:31 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

India court stalls e-commerce antitrust probe following Amazon challenge-lawyers

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU, Feb 14 (Reuters) - An Indian court on Friday put on hold an antitrust investigation into leading e-commerce companies following a challenge by Amazon.com Inc , two lawyers involved in the proceedings told Reuters on Friday.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) last month ordered a probe into Amazon and rival Walmart’s Flipkart over alleged violations of competition law and certain discounting practices.

Amazon this week challenged the investigation in a court in Bengaluru city.

The court on Friday granted a stay on the investigation for two months, according to a lawyer from Indian law firm P&A Law Offices, which is representing Amazon.

Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below