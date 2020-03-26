IN BRIEF: NFL MVP Lamar Jackson sues Amazon over unlicensed merchandise sales

Lamar Jackson, the reigning most valuable player in the National Football League, sued Amazon.com Inc for trademark infringement, saying the online retailer sold unlicensed clothing bearing his name and likeness without permission.

In a complaint filed on Wednesday, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback objected to Amazon’s sale of t-shirts and hoodies bearing names and slogans associated with him, including “Lamarvelous,” “Action Jackson” and “Not Bad for a Running Back.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3bu6rEQ