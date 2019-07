WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - Four members of Congress, including House Armed Services Committee ranking member Mac Thornberry, sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Thursday urging him to move forward with a $10 billion cloud contract with the Department of Defense.

The letter comes after Trump said his administration was looking closely at Amazon.com’s bid on this cloud contract after getting complaints from other tech companies. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington)