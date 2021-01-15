Amazon union election to start in February: U.S. labor board

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc’s first U.S. union election since 2014 is scheduled to begin with the mailing of ballots in early February and a vote count starting March 30, a U.S. labor board official said in a filing on Friday.

A “yes” vote, at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama, would mark the first ever for a U.S. Amazon facility. Employees there are determining whether to join part of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU). (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)