Labor board finds Amazon illegally fired activist workers: NYT

(Reuters) - The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has determined Amazon.com Inc illegally retaliated against two of its most prominent internal critics when it fired them last year, the New York Times reported on Monday.

Last year, Amazon fired two user experience designers, Maren Costa and Emily Cunningham, for what it called repeated violations of internal policies. (nyti.ms/39J25Lw)

Amazon and NLRB did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.