CORRECTED-Financial Times, New York Times, Bloomberg News websites down

(Corrects spelling of Financial Times in headline, paragraph 1)

June 8 (Reuters) - Multiple websites operated by news outlets including the Financial Times, the New York Times and Bloomberg News were down across the globe on Tuesday.

Separately, Amazon.com Inc’s retail website also seemed to face an outage. Amazon was not immediately available to comment.

The issue affecting the sites was not immediately clear. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)