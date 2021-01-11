Parler sues Amazon over removal from web hosting service, alleges political animus

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Amazon Web Services (AWS) is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

(Reuters) - Parler LLC, a social networking service favored by many supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, sued Amazon.com Inc on Monday, accusing its internet hosting service of making an illegal, politically motivated decision to shut down its account.

In an antitrust complaint filed with the U.S. District Court in Seattle, Parler accused Amazon of hypocrisy for suggesting a lack of confidence it could police its platform, including by finding and removing content that encouraged violence.

Parler said Amazon Web Services shut down its account on Sunday night despite making no threats to suspend Twitter Inc , where it said one of the top-trending tweets on Friday night had been “Hang Mike Pence,” the U.S. vice president.

“AWS’s decision to effectively terminate Parler’s account is apparently motivated by political animus,” the complaint said. “Parler has not only lost current and future customers, but Parler has also been unable to find an alternative web hosting company. In short, AWS false claims have made Parler a pariah.”

Parler wants a court order requiring Amazon to reinstate its account and provide services it had contracted for. It is also seeking unspecified triple damages.

Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Parler was not immediately available for comment.

Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s personal account, @realDonaldTrump, on Friday night, citing the “risk of further incitement of violence.”

That suspension came two days after the U.S. Capitol was stormed by a mob of Trump supporters.

The Republican president had earlier asked Pence to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election at a joint session of Congress. Pence did not, and Congress confirmed the election of Democrat Joe Biden.