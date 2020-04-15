Pentagon probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - The Pentagon’s inspector general on Wednesday said it could not determine whether the White House influenced the award of a $10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft over Amazon after several administration officials said their conversations were privileged “presidential communications”.

The Pentagon has been attempting to modernize its technology including moving to a cloud computing system but the move has been hampered by a lengthy selection process as well as protests from other competitors. (Reporting by Chris Sanders Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)