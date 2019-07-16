UPDATE 1-U.S. retailers gain online shoppers on Amazon's Prime Day: Adobe

(Adds details, quote from retail expert)

July 16 (Reuters) - Several large U.S. retailers recorded higher sales on the first day of Amazon.com Inc’s Prime Day shopping event as online shoppers also flocked to their websites, Adobe Analytics said on Tuesday.

Large retailers, which have more than $1 billion in annual revenue, saw a 64% increase in sales versus an average Monday, compared with last year’s 54%, according to the report.

Smaller retailers, which have less than $5 million in annual revenue, saw a 30% increase in online sales, the report added.

Prime Day has become a major shopping event in the annual calendar for retailers, rivaling the Thanksgiving holiday weekend’s Black Friday.

Customers have to join Amazon Prime to get discounts during the 48-hour event. U.S. members of the club pay $119 per year for benefits including one-day shipping, and they tend to buy more goods, more often from the Seattle-based retailer.

Walmart Inc, Target Corp and eBay Inc all run their own special promotions to coincide with the annual sale, which Amazon has stretched to two days this year.

“Yes, all of these retailers are getting revenue out of it(Prime Day), but the big winner in this is still Amazon,” said Guru Hariharan, chief executive of CommerceIQ, an e-commerce sales and advertising platform for consumer brands.

“The holiday was invented by Amazon, it’s branded Prime Day, and shoppers don’t remember any other word that describes these midsummer deals,” he said. (Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru and Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Jonathan Oatis)