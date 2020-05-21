Company News
May 21, 2020 / 1:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Amazon pushes Prime Day to September as it returns to normalcy - WSJ

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is scheduling its annual Prime Day shopping promotion for September and allowing unlimited shipments of non-essential goods to warehouses, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move will allow the company to lay the groundwork for shipments of a wider variety of products, indicating it is now in a position to process orders more quickly in its warehouses and create room for more inventory, the report said on.wsj.com/3bSzbXA on Thursday.

Amazon declined to comment to a Reuters request for comment on the report. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

