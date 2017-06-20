FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon launches "try-before-you-buy" fashion service
June 20, 2017 / 3:21 PM / in 2 months

Amazon launches "try-before-you-buy" fashion service

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc launched on Tuesday a subscription-based box shopping service, Prime Wardrobe, as the world's largest online retailer steps up efforts to boost its apparel business.

Prime Wardrobe will allow Amazon Prime subscribers to choose and try clothes, shoes and accessories from brands including Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Adidas, Levi's, as well as Amazon's private labels. (amzn.to/2smeJL3)

The service, which is still being tested, is similar to a number of "try-before-you-buy" services including Stitch Fix, TrunkClub and Rent the Runway.

Customers will be charged for the items they decide to keep and will get higher discounts if they buy a larger number of items, according to Amazon. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

