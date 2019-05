WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - Four U.S. senators urged the Federal Trade Commission on Thursday to investigate Amazon.com’s smart speaker aimed at children.

Senators Edward J. Markey, Richard Blumenthal, Dick Durbin and Josh Hawley asked for the probe after an advocacy group found that it captured information about the children who used it, allegedly in violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). (Reporting by Diane Bartz)