Hot Stocks
January 31, 2019 / 9:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Amazon first-quarter sales forecast misses estimates

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Thursday forecast first-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates, as it faces new regulatory hurdles in India and a slowdown in e-commerce sales in Europe.

The company forecast net sales of between $56 billion and $60 billion for the first quarter, missing the analyst average estimate of $60.77 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales for the fourth quarter rose 19.7 percent to $72.38 billion, beating the analyst average estimate of $71.87 billion.

Amazon’s net income rose to $3.03 billion, or $6.04 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.86 billion, or $3.75 per share, a year earlier, which included a tax gain. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below