Company News
October 24, 2019 / 8:09 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Amazon holiday quarter sales forecast falls short of estimates

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue below analysts’ estimates on Thursday as the world’s biggest online retailer faces fierce competition from Walmart and other e-commerce players, sending its shares down 7%.

The company forecast net sales in the range of $80.0 billion to $86.5 billion for the fourth quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of $87.37 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below