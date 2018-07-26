FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 8:06 PM / in 2 hours

Amazon second-quarter revenue jumps 39 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc reported a 39 percent jump in second-quarter revenue on Thursday, driven by a surge in online shopping and higher demand for its cloud services.

The company said its net sales rose to $52.89 billion from $37.96 billion a year earlier.

Net income rose to $2.53 billion, or $5.07 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $197 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue from Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company’s fast-growing cloud services business, surged about 49 percent to $6.11 billion, beating the average estimate of $6 billion, according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)

