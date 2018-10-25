FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 8:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Amazon third-quarter sales miss estimates

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc’s quarterly sales missed Wall Street forecasts on Thursday, sending shares of the world’s biggest online retailer down by 6 percent in late trade.

Net sales rose to $56.58 billion from $43.74 billion a year earlier, but missed analyst estimates of $57.1 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Amazon’s net income rose to $2.88 billion, or $5.75 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $256 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue from Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company’s fast-growing cloud services business, surged 45.7 percent to $6.68 billion, narrowly edging past estimates of $6.67 billion. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)

