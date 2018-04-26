FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 26, 2018 / 8:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Amazon's first-quarter revenue surges 43 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc reported a 43 percent jump in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, driven by a surge in online shopping and higher demand for its cloud services.

Amazon, which reported it had over 100 million Prime subscribers last week, said its net sales rose to $51.04 billion from $35.7 billion, a year earlier.

Net income rose to $1.63 billion, or $3.27 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $724 million, or $1.48 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue from Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company’s fast-growing cloud services business, soared 48.6 percent to $5.44 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $5.25 billion, according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.