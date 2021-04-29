UPDATE 1-Amazon first-quarter sales beat expectations, shares rise

(Adds outlook, share movement)

April 29 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Thursday, as the e-commerce giant continued to benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic-driven online shopping boom, sending its shares up 4% in extended trading.

The health crisis has upended the retail landscape by tipping the scales in favor of companies with strong e-commerce platforms.

Amazon said it expects operating income for the current quarter to be between $4.5 billion and $8 billion, which assumes about $1.5 billion of costs related to COVID-19.

Net sales rose to $108.52 billion in the first quarter ended March 31 from $75.45 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $104.47 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Jeffrey Dastin;Editing by Arun Koyyur)