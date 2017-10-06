Amazon eyeing prescription drug business -CNBC

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is in the final stages of deciding a strategy to get into the prescription drug market, CNBC reported on Friday, citing an email from the company and a source familiar with the matter.

Amazon will decide before Thanksgiving whether to move into selling prescription drugs online, CNBC reported.

Shares of drug retailers including Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, CVS Health Corp and Rite Aid Corp tumbled on the news. cnb.cx/2hTIxvL