Amazon secures Champions League rights for Germany - report

BERLIN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Amazon.com has secured the rights to broadcast top European soccer Champions League matches for the 2021/22 season in Germany, the U.S. company’s second biggest market, the DWDL media trade website reported on Tuesday.

The website said the rights included top Champions League matches on Tuesday evenings.

Amazon was not immediately available for comment.

Amazon’s move into broadcasting top sports events is seen as a way to boost its Prime subscription service. The company has had the audio rights for the German Bundesliga since 2017 and also just started showing English Premier League matches.