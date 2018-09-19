Amazon considering opening up to 3,000 cashierless stores by 2021 -Bbg

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is considering a plan to open as many as 3,000 new Amazon Go cashierless stores in the next few years, Bloomberg reported here on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Amazon Go store, which has no cashiers and allows shoppers to buy things with the help of a smartphone app, is widely seen as a concept that can alter brick-and-mortar retail. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)