Amazon.com's film studio chief to depart

July 24 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday said the executive in charge of its film studio, Jason Ropell, plans to leave the company, in what could signal a bigger shift from independent films to commercial projects.

Ropell, who oversaw the young movie studio’s first Oscar wins since taking the job in 2015, will stay with the company for several months to help with the transition and strategy, the world’s largest online retailer said.

Ted Hope and Matt Newman will run the division in the interim as the company searches for a replacement, Amazon said. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco)