Trump 'has no actions' against Amazon - White House

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump was voicing concern about Amazon.com Inc when he commented about the company on Twitter on Thursday, but the administration has no action dealing with the company at this time, the White House said.

“The president has expressed his concerns with Amazon,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters told reporter on Air Force One en route to Ohio, where Trump was delivering a speech. “We have no actions at this time.”

Trump accused Amazon.com on Thursday of not paying enough tax, taking advantage of the U.S. postal system and putting small retailers out of business, but did not present any evidence to back up his criticisms or suggest any specific actions he planned to take.