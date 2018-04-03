Amazon shares pare some gains as Trump attacks company again

WASHINGTON, April 3 (Reuters) - Shares of online retail giant Amazon.com pared some gains after U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday repeated his attack on the company over the cost of its deliveries sent through the United States Postal Service.

“I am right about Amazon costing the United States Post Office massive amounts of money for being their Delivery Boy. Amazon should pay these costs (plus) and not have them bourne (sic) by the American Taxpayer. Many billions of dollars. P.O. leaders don’t have a clue (or do they?)!” Trump wrote on Twitter. (Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)