WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - There are no specific U.S. policy changes at the moment with regard to Amazon.com Inc , but the Trump administration is always looking at different options, a White House official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The comments came after Axios reported President Donald Trump has talked about changing Amazon’s tax treatment because he is worried about mom-and-pop retailers being put out of business. (Reporting by Jeff Mason Editing by Tom Brown)