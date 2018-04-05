FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 5, 2018 / 1:29 PM / in a day

Trump calls Washington Post Amazon's "chief lobbyist" -Twitter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump continued his attacks on Amazon.com on Thursday, targeting the newspaper, owned privately by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, as the company’s “chief lobbyist” in a Twitter post.

Trump, who regularly lashes out against what he perceives as critical articles in the Post and other prominent U.S. news outlets, took issue with a trade story headline on China retaliating with trade penalties against U.S. products.

“The Fake News Washington Post, Amazon’s “chief lobbyist,” has another (of many) phony headlines,” Trump wrote. (Reporting by Washington newsroom;Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.