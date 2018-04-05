Trump calls Washington Post Amazon's "chief lobbyist" -Twitter

WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump continued his attacks on Amazon.com on Thursday, targeting the newspaper, owned privately by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, as the company’s “chief lobbyist” in a Twitter post.

Trump, who regularly lashes out against what he perceives as critical articles in the Post and other prominent U.S. news outlets, took issue with a trade story headline on China retaliating with trade penalties against U.S. products.

“The Fake News Washington Post, Amazon’s “chief lobbyist,” has another (of many) phony headlines,” Trump wrote. (Reporting by Washington newsroom;Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)