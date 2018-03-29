Trump escalates attack on Amazon, slams it on taxes, shipping

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday blasted mega-retailer Amazon.com Inc with a list of complaints, a day after news website Axios reported that Trump wants to rein in the company’s growing power using federal antitrust laws, causing its shares to fall almost 5 percent.

“I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!” Trump said in a post on Twitter early on Thursday. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bernadette Baum)