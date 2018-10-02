FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 10:12 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Amazon to raise minimum wage to $15 for U.S. employees

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it is raising its minimum wage to $15 per hour for all U.S. employees including full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal employees, starting November 1.

“We will be working to gain Congressional support for an increase in the federal minimum wage. The current rate of $7.25 was set nearly a decade ago,” said Jay Carney, senior vice president of Amazon global corporate affairs. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

