Sept 18 (Reuters) - California-based self-driving startup Zoox Inc on Friday received a permit from California’s Department of Motor Vehicles to test driverless vehicles without a backup driver in the front seat.

Amazon.com Inc, which is aggressively expanding into self-driving technology, said in June it had agreed to acquire the Silicon Valley-based startup. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)