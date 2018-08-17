Ambac sues Deutsche Bank National Trust over mortgage securities

Bond insurer Ambac Assurance Corp has sued Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, saying it appears poised to accept a “grossly inadequate” settlement over $890 million in losses in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) that Ambac insured.

Filed on Thursday in Manhattan federal court, the lawsuit accuses Deutsche Bank, trustee for the RMBS trust, of breach of fiduciary duty for not immediately rejecting the settlement, totaling just $38 million. The settlement would be paid by Bank of America, whose Countrywide unit issued mortgages backing the securities, in exchange for releasing the bank from claims over defective mortgages, the complaint said.

