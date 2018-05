May 10 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Shell Midstream Partners LP said on Thursday it would buy parent Royal Dutch Shell’s stake in the Amberjack Pipeline Co for $1.22 billion.

The Amberjack pipeline, located in the Gulf of Mexico, transports roughly 300,000 barrels per day of oil. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)