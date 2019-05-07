Brazil's Ambev in stronger position to benefit from economic recovery -CEO

SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian beverages firm Ambev SA has emerged from the country’s economic recession in a stronger position to compete in the beer market and is increasingly betting on premium brands to drive volumes up, executives said on Tuesday.

“Despite some macro volatilities, we believe very confidently that we are in a stronger position to fully benefit from an economic recovery”, Ambev’s Chief Executive Officer, Bernardo Paiva, told analysts in a call to discuss quarterly results. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello)