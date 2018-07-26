FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 6:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ambev CFO sees challenging operating environment in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Ambev SA, the Latin American unit of brewing giant Anheuser Busch InBev NV , sees a challenging operating environment in Brazil, Chief Financial Officer Fernando Tennenbaum told reporters during a conference call on Thursday.

The company, which reported strong second-quarter earnings on Thursday, is monitoring the legal and legislative debates regarding a government decision to set truck freight prices in order to decide whether to create its own logistics arm instead of using third-party providers, he said. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello, writing by Ana Mano, editing by G Crosse)

