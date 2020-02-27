Brazil beverage giant Ambev hits quarterly profit estimates

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian beverages firm Ambev SA on Thursday posted a 21.8% rise in fourth-quarter net profit, meeting analysts’ estimates, as total sales volume and top-line revenue grew.

The Latin American and Canadian unit of Anheuser Busch InBev said net income reached 4.219 billion reais, effectively in line with a consensus estimate of 4.211 billion reais ($960 million) compiled by Refinitiv.