SAO PAULO, May 9 (Reuters) - Ambev SA, the Latin American unit of beverage company Anheuser Busch InBev NV , missed quarterly profit estimates on Wednesday.

In a securities filing, the Brazilian brewer posted fourth quarter net income of 2.598 billion reais ($729 million), up 13 percent from the same period a year ago but below a Reuters consensus estimate of 3.02 billion reais. ($1 = 3.56 reais) (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Writing by Bruno Federowski, editing by Louise Heavens)