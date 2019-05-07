Company News
May 7, 2019 / 10:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Ambev misses profit estimates in Q1

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian beverages firm Ambev SA reported a 6.2 percent rise in first-quarter net profit but missed market expectations as a double-digit increase in cost of goods sold overshadowed growth in revenue and volume.

In a securities filing on Tuesday, the Latin American unit of Anheuser Busch InBev said its total net income was 2.749 billion reais ($692.74 million) compared to a consensus estimate of 2.969 billion reais ($748.18 million) compiled by Refinitiv.

$1 = 3.9683 reais Reporting by Gabriela Mello; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below