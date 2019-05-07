Brazil's Ambev misses profit estimates in Q1

SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian beverages firm Ambev SA reported a 6.2 percent rise in first-quarter net profit but missed market expectations as a double-digit increase in cost of goods sold overshadowed growth in revenue and volume.

In a securities filing on Tuesday, the Latin American unit of Anheuser Busch InBev said its total net income was 2.749 billion reais ($692.74 million) compared to a consensus estimate of 2.969 billion reais ($748.18 million) compiled by Refinitiv.