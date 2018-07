SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Ambev SA, the Latin American unit of brewing giant Anheuser Busch InBev NV , missed quarterly profit estimates on Thursday, despite higher beer sales during the World Cup.

In a securities filing it reported a second quarter adjusted net profit of 2.349 billion reais ($636.95 million), up 9.7 percent from a year earlier but below a Reuters consensus estimate of 2.43 billion reais.