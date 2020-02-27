UPDATE 1-Brazil beverage giant Ambev meets quarterly profit estimates

(Adds information on costs, revenue and EBITDA)

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian beverage maker Ambev SA on Thursday posted a 21.8% rise in fourth-quarter net profit, meeting analysts’ estimates, as volumes increased but inflation in Argentina and increased commodity prices kept a lid on margins.

The Latin American and Canadian unit of Anheuser Busch InBev said net income reached 4.219 billion reais, in line with a consensus estimate of 4.211 billion reais ($960 million) compiled by Refinitiv.

Quarterly organic revenue increased by 5.7% to 15.86 billion reais, while volumes rose by 3.4% to 47.3 million hectoliters. Revenue per hectoliter increased 2.2% year on year.

Still, total cost of goods sold came to 6.38 billion reais, up 11.9% in organic terms, partially due to inflation in Argentina.

The company’s general, sales and administrative costs climbed by 15.2%.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at 6.925 billion reais, down 2.7% from the same period a year ago. Analysts on average expected an EBITDA of 7.037 billion reais, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The Brazilian subsidiary AmBev, of which AB InBev owns 61.9%, has a presence in 16 countries in the Americas, including Argentina and Canada.