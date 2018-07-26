UPDATE 1-Brazil's Ambev misses Q2 profit estimate despite higher beer sales

(adds details from earnings report)

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Ambev SA, the Latin American unit of brewing giant Anheuser Busch InBev NV , missed quarterly profit estimates on Thursday, despite higher beer sales during the 2018 Fifa World Cup.

In a securities filing, the company reported a second quarter adjusted net profit of 2.349 billion reais ($636.95 million), up 9.7 percent from a year earlier but below a Reuters consensus estimate of 2.43 billion reais.

AmBev said beer volumes rose in the second quarter after a weak start to the year. It also said that despite a truckers’ strike in May, which crippled Brazil’s roads for 11 days that month, AmBev was able to raise beer delivery volumes by 1.7 percent in the quarter, partly supported by sales during the World Cup.

Overall, the beer industry remained flat in the period, as expected, AmBev said.

The non-alcoholic drinks segment in Brazil also enjoyed a strong quarter, with volumes rising 1 percent while the overall soft drinks industry fell by one digit on average, AmBev said.

All of this contributed to boost net revenues to 11.5 billion reais in the second quarter, up 12.1 percent from a year earlier, AmBev said.

Also, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating income known as EBITDA, came in at 4.534 billion reais, beating a consensus estimate of 4.39 billion reais.

AmBev said the truckers strike challenged its distribution capabilities in the quarter. However, it said it was able “to react quickly” after the strike to keep products on supermarket shelves.