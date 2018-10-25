UPDATE 2-Brazil competition, Argentine inflation squeeze brewer Ambev

(Adds UBS note, share reaction)

By Gram Slattery

SAO PAULO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ambev SA, Latin America’s largest brewer, on Thursday reported quarterly earnings that were hurt by inflation in Argentina and slipping share in key market Brazil, where rival Heineken NV is making serious inroads.

The company, the Latin American unit of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV, posted 10 percent year-on-year drop in net profit to 2.89 billion reais ($774 million).

Ambev shares were down 6 percent in early trade.

Dutch brewer Heineken, which is betting big on the Brazilian beer market, is beginning to take a chunk out of its rival’s business there, with its volumes growing by double digits, according to analysts.

“Despite easy comps, Brazil beer volumes dropped 3.1 percent year-over-year, although Heineken volumes grew double digit in Q3,” analysts at UBS wrote in a note to clients, in which they reiterated their sell recommendation.

While net profit beat the Reuters average estimate of 2.68 billion reais, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell short of estimates, coming in at 4.45 billion reais, well below a Reuters projection of 5.11 billion.

In key market Brazil, EBITDA ticked up a modest 0.3 percent. Crucially, however, beer volume fell 3.1 percent, underperforming the market as a whole, which reported a 2.5 percent decrease in volume.

To maintain its dominant position in Brazil’s beer market, Ambev said, it was continuing to invest in its more upscale brands, such as Budweiser, Stella Artois, and Corona, as well as Skol Hops, a “core plus” brand that it recently rolled out.

The company said those brands reported a solid quarter volume-wise, with sales of Corona surging 75 percent year-on-year and sales of Stella Artois jumping 55 percent. Its lower-end mainstream beers accounted for the drop in overall volume.

In the quarter, the company said EBITDA took a 574 million-real hit, as it adopted hyperinflationary accounting methods in Argentina, in accordance with international standards. Argentina, Latin America’s third-largest economy, has suffered from repeated crises of confidence in 2018, provoking a run on the peso that has halved the currency’s value against the dollar.

Across the board, Ambev said, unit production costs climbed 4.7 percent on increased commodity costs as well as Argentine inflation.

The company posted EBITDA growth of 5.8 percent in the Caribbean and Central American region, partly due to branding initiatives. EBITDA in Canada fell some 7 percent on higher input costs, particularly aluminum.

($1 = 3.73 reais)