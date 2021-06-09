Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Brazil's Ambev decides not to use brands in Copa America

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian beverage company Ambev SA will not involve its brands in the Copa America soccer tournament, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The move comes after Mastercard Inc said it had decided to temporarily remove its branding from the Copa America amid criticism over a last-minute decision to host the soccer tournament in Brazil, where COVID-19 is killing thousands daily. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chris Reese)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up