Company News
July 25, 2019 / 8:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazilian brewer Ambev Q2 profit up 8.5%, beats forecasts

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian beverages firm Ambev SA reported a better-than-expected 8.5% rise in second-quarter net profit on Thursday, helped mostly by lower financial expenses.

The Latin American unit of Anheuser Busch InBev said total net income reached 2.616 billion reais ($693.42 million), ahead of a consensus estimate of 2.286 billion reais ($606.58 million) compiled by Refinitiv.

In adjusted terms, net profit grew 16% to 2.712 billion reais.

$1 = 3.7726 reais Reporting by Gabriela Mello, editing by Deepa Babington

