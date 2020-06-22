Market News
June 22, 2020 / 1:56 PM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Brazil's waste management co Ambipar plans to raise $158 mln in IPO - filing

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian waste management company Ambipar Participacoes e Empreendimentos SA has filed for an initial public offering and set its price range between 18.75 reais and 24.75 reais per share, according to a filing.

The company may raise roughly 827 million reais ($158.04 million), considering the mid-point of the range. Ambipar intends to use the proceeds to acquire rivals in Brazil and abroad, pay off debt and expand its business.

$1 = 5.2327 reais Reporting by Carolina Mandl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below